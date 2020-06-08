Volvo Cars powers factory in Chengdu with 100% renewable power

The Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Chengdu, China is now powered by 100% renewable electricity, taking the company’s global renewable electricity mix in its manufacturing network to 80%.

This change is estimated to reduce the plant’s carbon dioxide emissions by more than 11,000 tonnes per year.

The company’s largest plant in China will be powered with 65% hydropower, while the remainder will come from solar, wind and other renewable sources.

Javier Varela, Head of Industrial Operations and Quality, said: “Securing a fully renewable electricity supply for our largest plant in China is a significant milestone and underlines our commitment to taking concrete, meaningful action.”

Volvo Cars has an ambition to reach climate-neutral manufacturing by 2025.