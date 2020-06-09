Egyptian businesses win EBRD awards for closing gender gap in the energy sector

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has awarded two Egyptian companies for closing the gender gap in the energy sector.

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) won the Silver Award in the ‘Sustainable Energy’ category for taking steps in promoting equal opportunities and ‘green skills’ for women in the country’s renewable energy sector.

The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) received the Bronze Award in the Gender and Inclusion category for its contribution to safe transport – it is noted that this is essential for women to gain access to education and economic opportunities.

There were 47 nominations for the 2020 Sustainability Awards, of which an internal EBRD committee shortlisted 35 nominations.