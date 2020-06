Indian car giant Maruti Suzuki has opened a 5MW solar plant in the Northern state of Haryana.

The solar plant is expected to offset 5,390 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually for the next 25 years.

The ₹200 million (£2m) project will generate 7,010MWh of clean energy and will fulfil the energy requirements of a local manufacturing facility, while the solar panels will serve as roof shelters for car parking nearby.