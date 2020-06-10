AGEL wins ‘world’s largest solar development bid’ in India

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has won ‘the world’s largest solar development bid’ of 25GW installed capacity by 2025 from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The $6 billion (£4.7bn) raft of projects are forecast to avoid 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and create 400,000 jobs.

The energy company says the first 2GW of solar cell generation capacity will come online by 2022.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: “India committed at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris that it would lead the climate change revolution and today is the leader among the just eight nations on track to meet their COP21 commitments.”