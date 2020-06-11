Fire breaks out at Oil India gas well days after ‘massive blowout’

A fire has broken out at an Oil India gas well in the state Assam, in North-Eastern India.

The blaze comes days after a gas well blowout was reported on 27th May, which saw more than 3,000 people evacuated from nearby areas.

The Indian producer of crude oil has warned that gas continues to leak from the plant.

Oil India is now continuously pumping water to douse the fire and the National Disaster Response Force has been brought in to control the fire and to look after relief operations.

The company has also deployed ambulances with paramedical staff to provide care to the most affected.