Indian power equipment maker commissions 270MW thermal power plant in India

Indian power equipment manufacturer, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has commissioned a 270MW thermal power plant in India.

The plant falls under the Bhadradri Thermal Power Project, with three more units of 270MW each under construction.

The plant is located in South-Central state of Telangana and forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BHEL and the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO).

Under the MoU, BHEL is expected to develop 6,000MW of new thermal capacity in the state.

BHEL will design, construct, test and commission all the four thermal units.