Latest Jobs – B2B Energy Telesales – Tritility

Are you ready for a fresh start to 2020? Do you want to put your existing sales skills & experience into a new industry where you can really achieve results?

Are you an experienced B2B telesales/lead generation agent? Do you have experience in high volume outbound calling? If so, we want to hear from you!

We are a commercial energy consultancy firm, specializing in providing support and advice to SME businesses throughout the UK. Previously industry experience, though beneficial, is not essential as we will give full and comprehensive training to outgoing, motivated and willing candidates who can demonstrate past success in an outbound sales role. Many of our top performing colleagues have joined us without industry experience from other B2B sectors such as recruitment and other sales roles.

Working 8:30-5 Monday-Thursday and 9-3 on a Friday, there’s no early starts, late finishes or shifts and you’ll be entering an organisation undergoing an exciting period of growth and expansion.

You’ll be calling businesses across the UK, from small to large, to market our utility switching service. Our aim is to save our clients time and money on their business energy and your role is to make contact with business decision-makers, market our services and pass qualified leads to our in house energy consultants.

From your past experience in B2B telesales, you will be confident, tenacious and resilient. Most importantly, you’ll be ambitious. As well as a generous base salary which recognises your experience, with our uncapped commission scheme, your income will be limited only by your level of desire to succeed. Realistic and achievable OTE’s are £50,000+.

In addition to fully comprehensive training, we will provide all the support you will need to excel, including industry leading back office support and up to date, relevant, hot prospect data.

On top of this, you’ll be joining a great place to work! As well as the unrivalled benefits package that we provide, we work hard to provide a great working environment with staff wellbeing at the core of everything we do. We are advocates for diversity and recognise that the differences between us become our collective strength and we welcome applicants from alternative backgrounds. We are proud to be an accredited living wage employer.

Required Skills:

B2B outbound sales (energy market beneficial but not essential)

Confident and professional telephone manner

Ability to relate to prospective clients at an appropriate level and market our services accordingly

Benefits:

Generous base salary of £17,600-£28,000 dependant on your experience.

Industry leading, ‘month-after’ uncapped commission scheme with OTE’s of £50,000.

Fully funded, private health insurance scheme including £600/year cashback for Routine Optical and Dental costs.

Fully funded Gym membership

Monthly fully-expensed social events inc nights out & corporate hospitality.

Relaxed working environment

Fully comprehensive training and support

Regular incentives, competitions and prizes

Free parking

Contact Callum Lawn on 0191 367 5040 or [email protected] for more information.