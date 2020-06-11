Sonnedix commences commercial operation of 32.9MW solar plant in Japan

Independent solar power producer Sonnedix’s 32.9MW solar project in Japan has entered commercial operation.

The Iwate Miyako solar photovoltaic plant has been fully developed and financed by the firm’s Japanese subsidiary Sonnedix Japan.

The plant is expected to produce 39,000MWh of clean energy in the first year of its operation, enough to power 13,200 Japanese households.

It is also forecast to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 19,200 metric tonnes annually.

The electricity generated at the solar plant will be sold to the Japanese power utility Tohoku EPCO through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.