Efficiency & Environment

‘Unutilised roof area in Lambeth could be used to save 100 tonnes of CO2 a year’

The financial benefit of solar PV deployment across the roof space is estimated to be as high as £179 million, according to a new report

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 11 June 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Roof area in Lambeth as large as 187 football pitches remains unutilised for solar energy installations, a development which could save 100 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

That’s according to a new analysis by specialist provider of data Energeo, which assessed almost 100,000 buildings and identified 40,000 sites suitable for solar photovoltaic (PV) infrastructure.

The unutilised roof area covers a total of 1,325,000 square metres, over which the financial benefit of solar PV deployment during a 20-year lifetime is estimated to be as high as £179 million on electricity savings, export revenue and installation costs.

Matthew Browning, Sustainability Officer, London Borough of Lambeth, said: “Energeo delivered a comprehensive analysis within a few weeks, which has given us the ability to make a strong business case for funding and an evidence base using payback thresholds for prioritising investment.”

Ian Dee, CEO of Energeo, commented: “It’s vital that local authorities make sound, strategic investment decisions for their net zero initiatives and we are delighted to be helping Lambeth and other councils across the UK.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast