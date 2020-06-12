BlackBerry dials in to net zero and invests in clean water tech

BlackBerry has pledged to achieve carbon-neutrality in six months and support its sustainability strategy with an investment in Canadian wastewater treatment technology.

The firm has committed to phasing out single-use plastics by 2021 and investing in innovative clean water technology which focuses on keeping water in canals, rivers and the sea clean from raw waste.

Additional funding will also support Rwanda’s water infrastructure.

These steps are part of the phone giant’s commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Neelam Sandhu, Vice President of Business Operations and Strategic Accounts, Office of the CEO at BlackBerry, said: “We are pleased to expand our commitment to the UNGC SDGs, by investing in initiatives that enable access to clean water and the opportunities and benefits that are tied to that, for Canadian citizens and the global community we are all a part of.”