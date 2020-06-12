Clearway completes construction of 419MW Mesquite Star wind farm in Texas

Clean energy company Clearway Energy Group has completed the construction of the 419MW Mesquite Star wind farm in Texas.

The wind farm is contracted under multiple Power Purchase Agreements with corporate and institutional customers including Ecolab, Lowe’s and Brown University.

The renewable asset is made up of wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway, said: “Mesquite Star will provide clean, affordable wind power in the Lone Star State for decades to come while supporting our customers in meeting their sustainability and clean energy goals.”

Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President & chief sustainability officer at Ecolab, said: “Our virtual power purchase agreement with Clearway will cover 100% of our electricity use in the U.S. and also represents an important step in Ecolab’s journey to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.”

The renewable project is said to have generated more than 300 construction jobs and millions of dollars in local investments.