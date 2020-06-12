Eneco to purchase clean power from Dutch wind consortium

Dutch energy utility Eneco is set to purchase clean energy from SwifterwinT, a consortium of more than 150 entrepreneurs, residents and turbine owners in the Dutch province of Flevoland.

Eneco has entered a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement, under which it will purchase the power produced by 37 onshore wind turbines on the Windplanblauw wind farm.

The turbines could produce 780GWh of clean power annually from 2023, enough to power 275,000 Dutch households with clean energy.

Construction of the wind farm is expected to begin in 2021, with the plant projects to become fully operational by early 2023.

Mark Belloni, Energy Trade Director at Eneco, said: “This contract allows us to switch even more customers in Flevoland and the rest of the Netherlands to domestic green power.”