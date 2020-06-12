French airport builds first green hydrogen station to slash emissions

French airport Toulouse-Blagnac will soon become ‘the first’ to establish its own green hydrogen production and distribution station.

The construction of the station will start this year and is expected to supply not only the airport buses but also aeronautical and industrial applications with green hydrogen.

HYPORT, a subsidiary of ENGIE Solutions and Regional Agency for Energy and Climate Occitania (AREC) will finance, build and operate the infrastructure for the production and distribution of the renewable hydrogen.

Philippe Crébassa, President of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, said: “By hosting a hydrogen production and distribution station, Toulouse-Blagnac confirms its desire to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and improve the air quality on the platform.

“This project illustrates our desire to ensure sustainable development.”