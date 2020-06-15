Latest Jobs – Business Development Executive – Utility Team

Job Description

Business Development Executive

Utility Team – Newcastle NE1

Urgently Required

Uncapped Commission

OTE £50,000 p/a

Position: Business Development Executive (Utilities) up to £24k+ Uncapped comms (£50k OTE)

The Company

Utility Team is one of the UK’s leading utilities and energy consultancies, providing a wide range of value added Utility Management Solutions. Utility Team has established relationships with all of the major energy suppliers, as well as water and telecoms companies. We specialise in helping clients get the best value from their energy contracts, reduce their energy consumption, and minimise their carbon footprint.

Our success is a reflection of our people, so being a great business depends on us having great people.

We have ambitious growth plans and want ambitious people to support them.

The Role

Working in conjunction with our Business Development Managers you will identify and target new business opportunities to introduce Utility Team and the products and Services that we offer.

You will strategically focus on specific sectors and industries of intensive energy consumers in the Industrial and Commercial market to generate high value sales opportunities for our experienced and high-performing team of Business Development Managers. Together, you will help our clients to better manage and reduce their energy spend, to understand how they use energy and to reduce their consumption. We will help them to manage their energy portfolio in the most effective and environmentally sound way.

Most of your time will be spent prospecting for new business via the telephone but you will also utilise a multitude of online and other channels in order to connect with your target market. You will work to stringent but realistic targets in order to measure success of your strategy. You will have a huge say in creating your own portfolio and managing accounts efficiently to maximise revenue for Utiltiyteam and yourself.

Responsibilities

· Present a supportive, positive and enthusiastic attitude towards the job, the company and your colleagues

· Build and maintain relationships with customers and stakeholders alike

· Be responsible for and manage a calling strategy – industry and geographical

· Provide high levels of internal and external customer care and bring to the attention of your manager any problems that arise on an ongoing basis

· Provide excellent customer service to existing and new clients

· Create and develop B2B leads, selling available services and products to clients ranging from SME – high value/corporate

The Candidate will be;

· A Great listener with excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skills

· Be goal-oriented

· Microsoft Office literate

· Proven record of success in direct sales, including a demonstrated ability to generate and qualify leads independently

· 3 years’ experience in B2B sales/telesales or alternatively 1 year in business energy sales with proven track record

Salary & Benefits

· Salary £18-24k

· OTE £50k

· Uncapped commission and bonus scheme

· Private Health Care

· 30 Days Holiday

· Free Parking

· Cycle to Work Scheme

· Employee Assistance Program

· Quarterly Incentives

· On-site parking

· Bonus scheme

· Private medical/dental insurance

· Wellness programmes

To apply for the role click here.