Leigh Hitchens is an independent energy management and legal compliance specialist with over 30 years’ industry experience. Having spent many years managing commercial procurement teams for three of the “big six” suppliers, he re-trained in various specialisms linked to reducing organisations’ energy consumption, which is critical in the move to a Zero Carbon future.

Providing compliance and support with SECR, ESOS, Carbon reduction and energy management, Leigh’s experience and knowledge is most likely to appeal to any organisation keen to manage their energy in a cost-effective

way, to improve their “green” credentials and also ensure all legislative requirements are met. Leigh is based in West Sussex but travels frequently to support businesses nationwide.

Leigh was a founding member of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since its inception in 2017.

Specialities:

Energy Legal Compliance

Energy Management Surveys

Energy in building design

DEC’s, EPC’s & BRUKL’s