Lockdown marked with electricity switching slow down

Consumers switching electricity suppliers were less active during the lockdown.

That’s according to the latest figures from Energy UK, which suggest more than 410,000 customers switched supplier in May, down by 15% compared to this month last year.

The report also shows in the first five months of the year, nearly 2.5 million customers have moved to a new supplier, a 5% decrease when compared to the same period in 2019.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “While it is not surprising that switching levels are slightly down during the lockdown, there will be many people who will face financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.”