Portsmouth Port embarks on 330K battery project

A consortium including Portsmouth International Port has received £320k of funding to install a mega-battery in a bid to increase the use of renewable energy.

The port authority says the 20-foot container-sized battery will be powerful enough to charge four mid-range electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously.

The UK’s second-largest port will host an innovative dual battery, which will be a lithium-ion and lead-acid hybrid.

The funding of the project, which aims to demonstrate how a port can operate as a smart energy network, comes from Innovate UK’s ‘Prosperity from the Energy Revolution’ fund.

Mike Sellers, Port director at Portsmouth International Port, said: “This innovative project demonstrates that we want to be at the forefront of research into sustainable energy projects that will help us reach that target.

“This initiative has the potential to have significant benefits for the port, and could also provide an solution to smart energy use that can be shared with the wider port industry.”