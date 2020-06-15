Wooden wind turbine towers project bags €6.5m EU grant

A Swedish design firm has been awarded a €6.5 million (£5.8m) grant to build wooden wind turbine towers.

Gothenburg-based engineering and industrial design company Modvion, has developed what it claims to be the first commercial wooden wind turbines towers which are 100m tall.

The grant will come from the European Union’s EIC Accelerator programme, which supports innovations.

Otto Lundman, CEO of Modvion AB, said: “This support from the EU is clear proof of the enormous potential of wooden wind turbine towers and it will help us develop as a company at an even faster pace.

“We are now one step closer to being able to offer commercial, climate-neutral wind turbine towers.”

In April, the company erected a pilot wooden tower for wind turbines outside of Gothenburg.