Government to launch green number plates for EVs in Autumn

Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK will be able to get their cars fitting with green number plates from the autumn.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed the development, which is expected to drive the green economic recovery, support the government’s plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and encourage a wider switch to EVs.

The plates, which will be identifiable by a green flash on the left-hand side, could bring even benefits to drivers such as cheaper parking and free of charge entry into zero-emission zones.

The DfT has also launched a £12 million investment for zero-emission vehicle research.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Green number plates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp.

“We’re supporting small businesses to develop the transport tech of the future through a multi-million-pound investment, ensuring that UK businesses remain at the forefront of low carbon innovation and research.’’