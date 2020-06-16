IKEA’s charity arm powers Indian hospital with solar energy

The IKEA Foundation, the charity created by the retail giant, has helped to provide an Indian hospital with solar energy.

This forms part of a $2.3 million (£1.8m) programme, launched from a collaboration between the IKEA Foundation and the World Resources Institute India (WRI India), to improve rural hospitals’ access to reliable and sustainable sources of power and bring clean electricity to a million people in India and East Africa.

Among the supported hospitals, is the Nav Jivan in Jharkhand, East India, which is a 100-bed medical facility – a 10kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system had recently been installed in the hospital.

The decentralised solar power system is said to have improved the hospital’s capability to cope during the coronavirus crisis.

Davida Wood, Energy Access and Governance Lead at World Resources Institute, said: “What makes this project different is that it enables development service organisations to drive the market for clean energy.”