‘The number of EVs on the world’s roads could reach 10 million by 2020’

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the world’s roads is expected to reach 10 million this year.

This is according to a recent study by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which notes a growth in EV sales despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the findings, EV sales could account for a record 3% of total global car sales this year – this could keep EV sales in 2020 on par with the 2.1 million sold in 2019.

However, it notes the Covid-19 crisis is expected to shrink the overall vehicle markets and says data collected between January and April suggests total global car sales could shrink by 15% in 2020.

According to the IEA, the Covid-19 crisis could provide an opportunity to fasten the transition to EVs, sales of which have grown by 30% year-on-year over the past decade.

The study highlights that China leads the world in terms of global sales of EVs, accounting for half of the total sales completed in 2019.