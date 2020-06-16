Finance & Markets, Technology

‘The number of EVs on the world’s roads could reach 10 million by 2020’

In a recent study, the IEA notes an increase in EV sales despite the Covid-19 pandemic

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 16 June 2020
Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the world’s roads is expected to reach 10 million this year.

This is according to a recent study by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which notes a growth in EV sales despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the findings, EV sales could account for a record 3% of total global car sales this year – this could keep EV sales in 2020 on par with the 2.1 million sold in 2019.

However, it notes the Covid-19 crisis is expected to shrink the overall vehicle markets and says data collected between January and April suggests total global car sales could shrink by 15% in 2020.

According to the IEA, the Covid-19 crisis could provide an opportunity to fasten the transition to EVs, sales of which have grown by 30% year-on-year over the past decade.

The study highlights that China leads the world in terms of global sales of EVs, accounting for half of the total sales completed in 2019.

