Efficiency & Environment

Arsenal football player pledges to plant 3,000 trees for every victory by his team

The initiative aims to raise awareness about climate change

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 17 June 2020
Image: MDI / Shutterstock

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every victory by his team during the rest of the season to raise awareness regarding climate change.

He wrote on Twitter: “For every Arsenal game we win this season I will plant 3,000 trees to help combat the carbon emissions issues we have. Follow the link to learn more on how you can get involved by planting a tree with me.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast