Arsenal football player pledges to plant 3,000 trees for every victory by his team

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every victory by his team during the rest of the season to raise awareness regarding climate change.
He wrote on Twitter: “For every Arsenal game we win this season I will plant 3,000 trees to help combat the carbon emissions issues we have. Follow the link to learn more on how you can get involved by planting a tree with me.”
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 17, 2020