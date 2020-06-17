Smart heating project launches to slash carbon and reduce heating costs for households in Oxford

Residents in Oxford could potentially save money on their heating costs because of a new pilot smart heating project.

The housing provider Stonewater has partnered with Kensa Contracting to develop a pilot heating scheme, which will install an innovative low carbon heating solution in 60 homes.

The heat pumps will integrate with smart controls and time-of-use tariffs to optimise heat production for cost and carbon savings.

The renewable heating project, which will deploy the smart technology in 300 homes during the next two years, forms part of Energy Superhub Oxford (ESO) project which aims to decarbonise power, heat and transport across Oxford.

Leon Storer, Assistant Director and Capital Investment at Stonewater, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this innovative and forward-thinking project, supporting the local authority in achieving a net zero carbon future.

“By replacing our residents’ current high carbon night storage heaters with Kensa’s ground source heat pump systems, we are able to not only work towards a more sustainable future but an economical one too.”