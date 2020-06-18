American solar company to develop 250MW solar plus storage project in California

American solar energy and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy is set to develop a 250MW solar plus storage project in California.

8minute has entered a Power Purchase Agreement with the Monterey Bay Community Power Authority (MBCP) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy.

The centre will commence commercial operation by 2023 end and is expected to offset up to 430,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually – equivalent to planting seven million trees every year.

Tom Habashi, Chief Executive Officer of MBCP, said: “Securing renewable, reliable, affordable energy to power our community and support our clean energy goals is our top priority and we have been proud to work with the state’s largest solar developer to ensure that we meet that goal.

“This large-scale, long-term solar project with storage launches us into an even stronger position in doing our part to reduce carbon emissions while meeting our customers’ needs.”