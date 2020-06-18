Canadian packaging company acquires plastic recycling firm to further circular economy

Canada-based packaging and printing company, TC Transcontinental has acquired the assets of Canadian plastic recycling company Enviroplast Inc.

With the acquisition, TC Transcontinental will use recovered the plastic waste from sorting facilities, commercial and agricultural sites and convert them into recycled plastic granules.

Sylvain Levert, Senior Vice President of Recycling Group at TC Transcontinental Packaging, said: “The circular economy is the way of the future. This equipment acquisition is part of our goal to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in our packaging production chain in Canada, the United States and Latin America, ultimately ensuring stable procurement of recycled resin.

“We are proud of this first step and are counting on the collaboration of public and private stakeholders to meet the plastic recycling challenge and to promote the creation in Québec of a centre of expertise in the circular economy of plastics.”

The recent acquisition announcement forms part fo the company’s 2025 commitment to make 100% of all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable.