Congestion charge rises to tackle car traffic in London

London’s congestion charge will rise to £15 per day on Monday in a bid to keep London moving safely and sustainably.

Drivers currently pay £11.50 to enter the congestion zone.

The changes presented by Transport for London (TfL) also include the removal of the £1 auto pay and fleet discounts and the extension of operational hours to between 07:00 and 22:00 seven days a week.

The ‘temporary’ changes are designed to reduce traffic in central London and enable more journeys to be made safely by foot or bike while keeping the bus network reliable for those making essential journeys.

TfL also notes the initiative aims to keep the air clean in the capital and tackle air pollution.

The price increase is being brought in as a result of a funding agreement between the government and the TfL and will be kept under review.