Copenhagen builds five air quality stations to measure black carbon from roads and stoves

Five new air quality measuring stations are set to be built in Copenhagen to help keep harmful pollution to a minimum.

The local authority said the facilities would provide data on air pollution and give insight into how extensive the pollution is in areas with a high frequency of traffic and wood-burning ovens.

The analysis from the data is expected to detail the amount of nitrogen oxides (NOx), ultrafine particles and black carbon in the air.

The air measurement stations are part of a joint venture between the Technology and Environment Administration and the Health and Care Administration.

A plan to deploy another ten air quality facilities in the city will be rolled out later this year.