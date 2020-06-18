German city installs smart street lights that double as EV charging points

The German city of Essen has deployed 15 smart street lights that also serve as electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The European power utility E.ON has developed the ‘Smart Poles’, which also feature parking management software, collect data on air quality and can host WiFi hubs.

E.ON, in partnership with the city of Essen and holding company Essener Versorgungs-und Verkehrsgesellschaft, will oversee the operation.

Lord Mayor Thomas Kufen, said: “With the so-called Smart Poles – i.e. intelligent street lights – E.ON has brought a future-proof technology to the streets in the truest sense of the word. Thanks to the built-in sensor technology, they can provide digital data that we can use to make the environment intelligent and sustainable.

“We want to strengthen Essen as a location for innovation in the long term and the topics of digitalisation and sustainability play a central role in this.”