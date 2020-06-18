Scottish Goverment injects £5.5m into renewables and low carbon heating projects

Additional funding of £5.5 million is being made available by the Scottish Government for renewables and low carbon heating projects to accelerate a green recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities will be able to bid for a share of £4.5 million through the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES), which funds local renewable projects.

Priority for funding through the scheme will be given to off-grid communities which want to explore their options in renewables.

A further £1 million will be made available through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP), a scheme which provides support for innovative energy projects such as heat networks and integrated energy systems.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse, said: “The investment I am announcing today will help to push forward renewables projects that will help to rebuild the economy, support local communities to build their strength and resilience, and help us achieve our net zero ambitions.

“Consumers and local communities are integral to the green recovery and helping us rebuild following the pandemic.”