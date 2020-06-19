Flexitricity’s virtual power plant surpasses 500MW and boosts grid’s flexibility

Edinburgh-based Flexitricity has announced its virtual power plant has reached the milestone of 500MW capacity.

Harnessing power from a small cluster of combined heat and power (CHP) systems, the virtual power plant allows businesses and organisations to reduce their electricity demand.

The project also aims to help National Grid ESO and operators balance variations in renewable generation and manage the security of supply.

Alastair Martin, Chief Strategy Officer at Flexitricity, said: “This demonstrates that there is a huge opportunity for flexible energy users and generators to help the National Grid meet the energy demands of the UK and to earn from doing so.”

The company’s 500MW virtual power plant consists of flexibility from a wide range of different assets owned by customers across Britain, including NHS hospitals, universities, local authorities and districting heating networks.