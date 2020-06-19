New app matches investors and planters to combat deforestation

A new app which pairs people who can plant trees with investors with funds to spend to combat deforestation has been launched.

The platform and mobile app named ‘TerraMatch’ has been developed by the World Resources Institute (WRI).

At first, WRI will investigate all project and funding proposals – approved developers will then be allowed to post their project on the platform, which contains information such as historical survival rates of trees and local benefits for people.

The app provides space for tree-growers to explain the costs of their work while funders will be able to post information about the kinds of projects they hope to finance and how much they want to spend.

Both parties can match by searching for certain projects and locations via the platform.

Andrew Steer, President and CEO of WRI, said: “We’re inspired by the strong support of corporate leaders who are looking to get their funds to the frontlines. With TerraMatch, we can accelerate landscape restoration and ensure it’s done the right way.”