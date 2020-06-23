First commercial-scale electric flight hit the UK skies

Silicon Valley startup ZeroAvia has conducted what claims to be the ‘first-ever electric-powered flight’ of a commercial-scale aircraft carried out in the UK.

The first flight of the new version of the company’s powertrain from its base at Cranfield Airport in Bedfordshire.

The six-seater plane has a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain – this promises a better energy-to-weight ratio, making it viable for commercial operations at a much larger scale and in a shorter time frame.

Additionally, the hydrogen-electric powertrain development, which is backed by the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Innovate UK, is regarded as being cost-effective, lowering operating costs.

A hydrogen refuelling infrastructure has recently been commissioned and ZeroAvia has completed a full set of ground-based flight simulations for its long-distance hydrogen flights.

Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia Founder and CEO, said: “Today’s flight is the latest in a series of milestones that moves the possibility of zero-emission flight closer to reality.

“We all want the aviation industry to come back after the pandemic on a firm footing to be able to move to a net zero future, with a green recovery. That will not be possible without realistic, commercial options for zero-emission flight, something we will bring to the market as early as 2023.”

The longer-distance hydrogen-electric test flights are planned for later this summer.