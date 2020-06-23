Julian Carter – freelance consultant on Energy consultancy, Renewables and Zero Carbon – former Operations Director at utility consultant BIU – Former founder of Northwest’s Renewable Energy Agency and renewables developer– Former mergers and acquisitions in energy.

He is available to advise in the following areas:

Changing Broker/consultancy; optimising the broker/consultancy relationship. Having for the last 12 years run the operations of one of the UK’s largest utility consultancies he is in an ideal position to help you get the most from your current arrangements – or optimise the offerings when tendering. Real value for money on a major ticket item. Renewables and Zero Carbon – From solar on your buildings to EV infrastructure in the workplace or as commercial ventures. Advising on the commercial and practical feasibility through to project managing the project.

Specialities:

Optimising value from the Constant/TPI relationship

Maximising value when choosing/changing Consultant/TPI

Net Zero strategy delivery – Renewables and Vehicles

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek on 07527 206777 or [email protected]