Indian distribution companies told to charge less due to pandemic

Indian power distribution companies in the state of Maharashtra have been asked to charge customers for lower consumption amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued directions to the power distributors to withdraw meter readings and bill consumers as per consumption in February and March.

Following the new orders, consumers will now be billed at lower rates even during peak summer months.

As a response, Indian power utility Tata Power will now calculate consumption for the period February 2020 till June 2020 and will raise a final bill after considering evenly balanced consumption per month.

Tata Power has further developed a guide to allow consumers to assess additional consumption due to higher use of household appliances.