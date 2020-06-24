‘UK net zero target at risk without nuclear power’

UK’s net zero target is at risk without nuclear power.

This is just one of the findings of a recent report by the Nuclear Industry Association, which suggests the 2050 goal needs commitment to building new nuclear power stations such as Hinkley Point (Pictured).

Based on an assessment produced for the industry body the Nuclear Industry Council, it says prompt decisions on a new nuclear power programme could unlock immediate benefits to help tackle the impact of Covid-19.

According to the report, a programme which would combine existing and new technologies could provide up to 40% of clean energy by 2050 and drive deeper decarbonisation with the help of hydrogen, clean fuels and district heating.

This could also lead to the creation of 300,000 jobs and £33 billion of added annual economic value.

Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, Tom Greatrex, said: “Greenlighting new projects already in the pipeline would trigger a ramp-up investment and job creation in parts of the UK facing the biggest economic challenges and clear the way for long term decarbonisation through the hydrogen economy, helping establish the UK nuclear sector as global leader in the field.

“Commitment to the roll-out of smaller and advanced reactors would build on that momentum. Conversely, if we do nothing, we are effectively sitting on a winning hand for a greener future.”