Goldwind Australia completes part construction of 312MW turbine farm

Wind and solar energy developer, Goldwind Australia has announced the completion of the North section of the Moorabool wind farm in South-East Australia.

The 312MW wind farm in Victoria consists of two sections, with a combined total of 104 turbines.

Construction is now completed on the North section, with commissioning of 50 turbines to commence shortly.

Once operational, the wind farm could produce enough clean energy to power around 203,500 homes.

Managing Director of Goldwind Australia, John Titchen, said: “These milestones were a significant step towards more reliable, sustainable and affordable energy for Victorians as well as providing local and regional economic and employment opportunities.

“The commencement of wind turbine installations at Moorabool South provides another wave of local and regional economic and employment opportunities including up to 150 jobs during peak construction periods.”

Turbine installation for the South section will commence later this year.