Last winter was the greenest ever for Great Britain.

That’s one of the conclusions from the National Grid‘s annual report, which highlights last winter was the lowest carbon intensity winter on record for electricity generation.

The annual report, which provides a review of last winter’s forecasts compared to what happened, also shows wind generation continued to grow its generation share, increasing from 18% to 23% during the winter period.

Coal generation declined further, making up only 4% of the supply mix.

High wind and low coal generation resulted in a continued reduction in the average carbon intensity of electricity, to 206 g CO2/kWh.

This represents a 14% decrease compared to last winter.