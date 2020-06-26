Gas gone with the wind! Irish wind energy beats gas for the first time

Records were broken in the Irish energy industry as wind beat gas for the first time, during the first three months of 2020.

The figures coming from the latest report by The Irish Wind Energy Association, suggest wind provided almost half of Ireland‘s power in the first quarter and, for the first time, beat gas into second place as country’s main source of electricity.

A new record was also set for the most wind energy, 4,249 MW, on the transmission system for the first quarter of this year.

David Connolly, CEO of the Irish Wind Energy Association, said: “Every quarter seems to bring a new success story for the Irish wind energy industry.

“Wind energy is an Irish success story. Every day it is driving down electricity costs for consumers, cutting carbon dioxide emissions and guaranteeing this country real energy independence.”