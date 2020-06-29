Jaguar Land Rover launches ‘world’s first’ wireless charged taxis in Oslo

Vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has been contracted to supply the ‘world’s first’ wireless charged taxis to the City of Oslo.

The company has joined the ElectriCity initiative that seeks to develop high-powered charging infrastructure in the Norwegian capital city.

The plan is to install multiple charging plates in the ground of 50kW to 75kW each, at pick-up-drop-off points.

This will enable queued taxis to charge automatically without any physical connection with the charger. Each charge could provide enough energy to last up to eight minutes. Taxis top up this level of charging throughout the day to keep operating.

Jaguar Land Rover will provide 25 I-PACE models to Cabonline – the region’s leading taxi network. Whereas, the wireless charging technology will be provided by American developer Momentum Dynamics.

The ElectriCity partnership forms part of Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to reduce emissions and achieve net zero targets.

Arild Hermstad, Oslo’s Vice Mayor for Environment and Transport, said: “As part of our commitment to reducing emissions by 95% before 2030, we have put many exciting measures in place but transport continues to be a key challenge.

“By improving infrastructure and providing better charging to the taxi industry, we are confident that by 2024 all taxis in Oslo will be zero emission. To reach our goal, the public sector, politicians and private enterprises must come together, as we do in this project.”

The initiative will further allow Oslo to make its cab system emission-free by 2024. Norway has said all new cars sold in the country must be carbon neutral by 2025.