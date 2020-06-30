Gaia says no! Episode 2 have we reached the Tipping Point?

Thanks to all those listening in to our new series “Gaia Says No!” – exploring the nature of human activities on the planet.

In this episode, Angus Forbes and Alex Milward and I discuss the concept of the ‘Tipping Point’. Have we reached a moment in time where we are in real danger of setting things back not just for us but for all animals and plants on Earth?

Or are we just talking about things more? Let’s be honest we have been causing such damage for hundreds of years and really it makes no difference in the long term as the planet can recover. So why act now?

Honest opinion and some strong language.

