Green Investment Group and Enso Energy join forces on subsidy-free solar and storage in the UK

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Enso Energy are to partner on an initial 1GW of solar power development in the UK.

The partnership was established with the aim to create one of the UK’s largest subsidy-free solar and battery storage portfolios, which will deliver clean energy to communities and businesses across the country.

Projects across England and Wales will use bifacial solar technology to ensure the energy produced per hectare is maximised, thereby reducing the physical footprint of each project.

By combining solar farms with battery storage technology, projects could address high demand during peak periods and provide flexibility and stability to the grid.

Ian Harding and Andrew King Co-Founders of Enso Energy, said: “This partnership brings together two organisations, which share the same vision to dramatically accelerate the delivery of the benefits of low-cost solar energy to communities up and down the country.”

Ed Northam, Head of Green Investment Group Europe, commented: “By combining GIG’s deep technical and financial capabilities with Enso’s highly experienced development team, our partnership has the skills and expertise to unlock that potential, bringing low-cost, low-carbon power to communities right across the UK.”