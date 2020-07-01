Government plugs in £40m for green jobs and nature recovery

Green jobs, nature recovery and conservation will soon receive £40 million of governmental funding.

The fund will help conservation organisations and their suppliers create up to 3,000 jobs and safeguard up to 2,000 others in areas such as protecting species and finding natural solutions to tackle climate change.

The scheme, which is funded by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, aims to create short and long term jobs such as ecologists, surveyors, nature reserve staff and education workers in environmental organisations and support their suppliers in areas such as agricultural engineering, horticulture and equipment and seed supply.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Many of us have become even more appreciative of nature during the lockdown and our Green Recovery Challenge Fund will help charities and other organisations employ more people to work on tree-planting, nature restoration and helping the public enjoy the outdoors.”

Natural England Chair Tony Juniper said: “This new fund will kick start nature’s recovery by building partnerships across the country, in towns and cities and in rural areas.”