Webinar: A guide to unlocking your CHP’s potential

As energy demand patterns fluctuate and evolve over time, CHP units that have not been optimised to serve variable site loads can lead to sub-optimal plant performance, a reduction in site economic efficiency and a missed opportunity to offset environmental impact. Enel X has responded to this challenge with GEO, its generation energy and optimisation solution.

In this webinar, learn how GEO enables users to meet site demands in the most economical way by creating cost savings and maximizing the revenue potential derived from trading flexible CHP capacity on the energy markets.

This will be an informative and interactive presentation followed by a Q&A.

Speakers:

Wayne Davies, Head of Customer Success, Enel X UK

Cem Basar, Head of Global Business Development, Demand Response, Enel X

Marco Artina, Senior Product Manager, Enel X

Click ‘Attend’ below to register:

Please note, all data you provide through pre-registration will be shared with our webinar partners once you have viewed the webinar. If you do not wish your data to be shared with the partner, please email [email protected] detailing the specific webinar.