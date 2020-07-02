Only 0.19% of Britain’s electricity generated from coal in April, May and June

Britain covered its electricity needs across April, May and June with as little as 0.19% coal generation in the mix.

It has been reported that during this period there was also the longest run without coal for the UK since 1882.

GB Grid: Last Quarter's #Coal generation. Coal generation: 106.35GWh (0.19%)

GB total: 56.74TWh

Time with no Coal Generation: 2005 hours, 55 minutes

Time with no Coal Generation: 2005 hours, 55 minutes

(with Generation: 178 hours, 5 minutes)

The coal-free period lasted 67 days 22 hours and 55 minutes and demand during this time was met by 32% gas, 21% nuclear, 16% wind, 11% imports, 9% biomass, 9% solar, 1% hydro and storage.

A few days ago, National Grid’s annual report confirmed Britain experienced its ‘greenest winter‘ ever, during which it had the lowest ever carbon intensity for electricity generation.