Efficiency & Environment

Only 0.19% of Britain’s electricity generated from coal in April, May and June

During the second quarter of the year there was the longest run without coal for the UK since 1882, according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 July 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Britain covered its electricity needs across April, May and June with as little as 0.19% coal generation in the mix.

It has been reported that during this period there was also the longest run without coal for the UK since 1882.

The coal-free period lasted 67 days 22 hours and 55 minutes and demand during this time was met by 32% gas, 21% nuclear, 16% wind, 11% imports, 9% biomass, 9% solar, 1% hydro and storage.

A few days ago, National Grid’s annual report confirmed Britain experienced its ‘greenest winter‘ ever, during which it had the lowest ever carbon intensity for electricity generation.

