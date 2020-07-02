Veolia submits planning application for new waste-to-energy in Hampshire

Veolia has submitted a planning application for a new waste-to-energy facility in Hampshire.

The waste management firm says the 30MW project will create jobs, power 75,000 homes and save 65,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year compared with sending the waste to landfill.

The incineration facility will burn non-recyclable ‘residual’ waste to produce power for the National Grid, providing enough electricity to supply around 75,000 homes.

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Veolia UK and Ireland, said: “This facility will allow Hampshire to lead the way in waste management, saving 65,000 tonnes of carbon emissions compared to landfill and delivering a 30% increase in energy efficiency.

“In terms of a green recovery, this represents an important investment in new clean infrastructure that will contribute towards reaching the carbon net zero target as well as providing new construction jobs and permanent local employment.”