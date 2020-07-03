Germany passes ‘coal-exit’ law to phase out fossil fuels by 2038

Germany‘s Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, has passed today a ‘coal-exit’ law to stop all fossil-fuel generation facilities by 2038 at the latest and abandon nuclear power by 2022.

To support the transitional energy change, the government will support lignite regions, power plant operators and employees with grants of up to €14 billion (£12.6bn) by 2038.

The Federal Government has also pledged to take additional measures of up to €26 billion (£23.4bn) for the people and the areas which are based on the coal generation operations.

It says the gradual reduction of coal-based electricity generation will progress with interim targets in 2022 to 15GW, falling to 8GW by 2030 and zero coal eight years later.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said: “Historical: With the coal exit law, we create security for climate protection and sustainability in the country. All of this means we reduce CO2 emissions by a third! And create new jobs for those affected.”