EU Bank signs climate agreement with the city of Turin in Italy

Turin in Italy will soon see the development of green projects as part of the local authority’s agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The collaboration in the next three years will extend in four key areas, including green infrastructure, energy efficiency, redevelopment of urban spaces and implementation of funds and loans.

The European bank says it will play a technical and financial advisory role for projects promoted by the City of Turin, including the implementation and management of financial instruments.

This is the EIB’s first climate agreement with an Italian city and the second in Europe.