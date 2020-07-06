Planning permission granted for huge solar farm – the size of 132 football pitches – in Swindon

Planning permission has been granted for a new solar farm to be built in Swindon, South West England.

Corner Copse solar project will be built in Stanton Fitzwarren, a village Northeast of Swindon and will span 95 hectares – that’s the equivalent of 132 football pitches.

The farm will provide enough power to supply around 15,000 homes, which amounts to 17.5% of all households in the borough – it is also expected to reduce Swindon’s carbon dioxide emissions by around 25,000 tonnes every year.

Councillor Keith Williams, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “It’s fantastic news that we are going to see this solar farm built in Swindon. This is evidence of our commitment to protecting the environment and playing a role in tackling climate change at a local level.”