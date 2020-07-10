Most Trusted Consultancy – Large

About Haven Power

Drax is a UK energy business with over 30 years’ generation and supply experience, and a strategy for enabling a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. In December 2019, we were the first business in the world to announce our ambition to become carbon negative by 2030.

Our power station in North Yorkshire is the biggest renewable generator in the UK – supplying 12% of the nation’s renewable power. It’s also the site for our bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology trial that’s already capturing a tonne of carbon emissions every day. This generation unit, combined with our hydro and thermal resources, enables Drax to continue to flexibly support the UK energy system’s transition to intermittent wind and solar sources.

As part of Drax Group, Haven Power and Opus Energy supply energy and related services to UK businesses and other organisations – both directly and through our energy partners. Working with brokers and consultants, we deliver a range of services. These include fixed and flexible supply contracts, timely and efficient new connections and the latest technologies – including smart meters.

Our Renewables team provides a range of Power Purchase Agreements (and other payment schemes) for customers generating their own power. And our Energy Services experts deliver end-to-end solutions for electric vehicles and electric assets.

Delivering both gas and renewable electricity, Haven Power supplies renewable electricity to large industrial and commercial organisations, including household names such as Edgbaston Stadium, Gatwick Airport and Thames Water. Opus Energy supplies over 358,000 premises – including sites belonging to Guinness Partnership, Savills and Specsavers.

