CCS projects in the US win $11.5m in funding

The US Government has announced $11.5 million (£9m) in funding for carbon carbon and storage (CCS) projects in the country.

The 12 projects have been chosen under the first phase of the FLExible Carbon Capture and Storage (FLECCS) programme, with teams working to develop CCS processes that better enable technologies, such as natural gas power generators, to be responsive to grid conditions where renewable energy integration is high.

The project teams are developing CCS retrofits to existing power generators as well as greenfield systems that intake fossil carbon-containing fuel like natural gas or biogas and output electricity.

ARPA-E Director Lane Genatowski said: “The FLECCS projects will work to address critical carbon capture and storage needs in our nation’s power systems.

“The FLECCS program is intended to enable the next generation of flexible, low cost and low carbon electricity systems, and we are eager to work with these teams to innovate the grid of the future.”

Up to $31 million (£25m) in additional funding will be available in the second phase of the programme, where the teams will focus on building components, unit operations and prototype systems to reduce technical risks and costs.

